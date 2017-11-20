Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Explodes for game-high yardage total
Stills (back) gathered in seven of eight targets for 180 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once.
Stills was responsible for the Dolphins posting two of their three longest pass plays of the season Sunday, as he hauled in both a 45-yard pass and a 61-yard scoring strike, the latter closing Miami's deficit to 20-19 with three minutes remaining. Stills showed no evidence of the back injury that had been plaguing him during the practice week, and his reception and receiving yardage totals were both season highs. The 25-year-old has now seen eight targets for consecutive weeks, as well as 30 overall in the last four games. Given his performance Sunday, he could well be a primary beneficiary if Matt Moore draws another start in Week 12 against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Expected to face Bucs•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Absent for start of practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Exits Thursday's practice•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...