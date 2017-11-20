Stills (back) gathered in seven of eight targets for 180 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He also fumbled once.

Stills was responsible for the Dolphins posting two of their three longest pass plays of the season Sunday, as he hauled in both a 45-yard pass and a 61-yard scoring strike, the latter closing Miami's deficit to 20-19 with three minutes remaining. Stills showed no evidence of the back injury that had been plaguing him during the practice week, and his reception and receiving yardage totals were both season highs. The 25-year-old has now seen eight targets for consecutive weeks, as well as 30 overall in the last four games. Given his performance Sunday, he could well be a primary beneficiary if Matt Moore draws another start in Week 12 against the Patriots.