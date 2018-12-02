Stills brought in four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Stills saved his fantasy day with a red zone grab, his first touchdown since Week 7. It appears that coach Adam Gase's talk about getting Stills more involved in the passing game was more than just coach-speak, as the 26-year-old wideout tied his highest target share of the season Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has posted a TD:INT ratio of 5:1 in the two games since his return from a shoulder injury, and Stills should remain his go-to down the field target as the season continues. However, it's worth noting that Stills' increased targets came with Danny Amendola (knee) sidelined.