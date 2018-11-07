Stills (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Stills returned from a one-week absence for Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, catching his only target for a 19-yard gain while handling his lowest snap share (49 percent) of the season. A full practice before the end of the week would allow for more confidence regarding his workload Sunday at Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories