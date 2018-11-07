Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited by groin injury still
Stills (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Stills returned from a one-week absence for Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, catching his only target for a 19-yard gain while handling his lowest snap share (49 percent) of the season. A full practice before the end of the week would allow for more confidence regarding his workload Sunday at Green Bay.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Makes one catch in return from injury•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: In uniform Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Now expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Won't be available Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Unlikely to play Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Considered questionable for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...