Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Quiet in loss
Stills brought in one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Stills had a disappointing performance against Indianapolis' lackluster defense, even with quarterback Ryan Tannehill back under center. The 26-year-old has yet to recreate the success of his Week 1 outing, in which he reeled in four passes for 106 yards and two TDs. It's a good sign that Stills led the Dolphins wideouts in targets Week 12, but he'll need to turn those targets into fantasy production to warrant anything more than flex consideration down the stretch.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Primed for heavy usage after bye•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Makes two catches•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Good to go this week•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited at practice•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Limited by groin injury still•
-
Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Makes one catch in return from injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...