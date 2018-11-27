Stills brought in one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Stills had a disappointing performance against Indianapolis' lackluster defense, even with quarterback Ryan Tannehill back under center. The 26-year-old has yet to recreate the success of his Week 1 outing, in which he reeled in four passes for 106 yards and two TDs. It's a good sign that Stills led the Dolphins wideouts in targets Week 12, but he'll need to turn those targets into fantasy production to warrant anything more than flex consideration down the stretch.