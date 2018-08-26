Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Highly efficient on per-touch basis
Drake rushed four times for 32 yards and brought in one of two targets for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 27-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Although there's been rumblings of Frank Gore and Drake sharing near equal billing in the backfield this coming season, Drake saw five touches to Gore's one Saturday. The 24-year-old was highly efficient with his opportunities, and given his camp and preseason performances, his overall outlook heading into the regular season is bright. It's likely that Drake doesn't see action again until Week 1 versus the Titans, when he's likely to share carries with Gore fairly evenly if current talk is to be believed.
