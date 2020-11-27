Coach Brian Flores relayed Friday that the team's coaching staff will review the film on Gaskin (knee) before determining if he'll be activated for Sunday's game against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Gaskin, who is still on IR, has been practicing this week and if he is indeed deemed fit to play this weekend, there's a path for him to reclaim the team's lead role, with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) having been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Miami's other backfield options include Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington.