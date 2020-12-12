Gaskin, who was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, could miss multiple weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

DeAndre Washington figures to head the Dolphins backfield Sunday with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) ruled out earlier in the week and Matt Breida situated with Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it's likely Gaskin's absence will extend past a week. More information regarding who will take the bulk of the carries moving forward likely depends on the status of both Ahmed and Breida -- information that won't be available until later next week.