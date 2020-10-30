Davis (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's session, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis exited late in Miami's Week 6 win over the Jets with a shoulder injury, though a Week 7 bye afforded the rookie extra recuperation time. The Alabama product is trending towards being activated for Sunday's tilt against the Rams, which would keep him without a game missed on the year. So far in 2020 Davis has recorded seven totals tackles, though he's yet to notch his first career sack over 118 defensive snaps. Pass-rushing acumen wasn't a particularly notable part of his skill set for the Crimson Tide, as Davis had just one college season with more than 1.5 sacks (8.5 in 2017).