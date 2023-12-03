Miami elevated Conner from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against Washington.

Conner will be promoted to the Dolphins' gameday roster for the third time this season, as he was suited up for back-to-back games against Carolina and Philadelphia back in October. The 25-year-old ultimately did not record an offensive statistic will primarily playing on special teams across these two contests. He should serve a similar role behind fellow tight ends Durham Smythe, Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft in Week 13.