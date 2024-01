The Dolphins signed Conner to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Conner got into three contests during the regular season, tallying 20 offensive snaps and 35 snaps on special teams without notching any stats. The Idaho State product was more active in his rookie 2022 campaign, participating in 13 games, though the vast majority of his work came as a special-teamer. The reserve/future deal he signed Monday will allow Conner a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.