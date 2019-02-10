Taylor has fully recovered from toe surgery after landing on injured reserve in late October, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

Taylor was recently cleared to resume football activities and is good to go for Organized Team Activities in the spring. The 25-year-old had 27 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks in eight games for the Dolphins last season, and figures to play a sizable role in the defensive line rotation in 2019.

