Falcons' Vincent Taylor: Suffers significant injury
RotoWire Staff
Taylor suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in practice Monday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
Taylor suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, which makes this news that much more difficult. The 28-year-old was expected to be a significant part of the Falcons' defensive line rotation.
