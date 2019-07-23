Dredrick Snelson: Receives injury settlement

Snelson (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserved with an injury settlement by the Jaguars on Monday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Snelson was waived with the undisclosed injury earlier in July and reverted to IR after going unclaimed on waivers. The rookie undrafted free agent is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

