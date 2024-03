Harmon recorded 16 tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and one interception in four regular-season games for the Browns in 2023.

Harmon was a nice November pickup for Cleveland and played key December snaps when the Browns locked up their postseason berth. The 33-year-old has tons of NFL experience, including three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. He'll find a home in 2024 if he wants to continue playing.