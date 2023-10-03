The Bears signed Harmon off of Baltimore's practice squad Tuesday.
Harmon spent the past few weeks on the Ravens' practice squad, but he'll now have a more favorable opportunity to contribute with a new team. And as long as two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson remains sidelined, that chance gets even better.
More News
-
Duron Harmon: Signs with Ravens' practice squad•
-
Raiders' Duron Harmon: Career-high 86 tackles in 2022•
-
Raiders' Duron Harmon: Season-high nine tackles•
-
Raiders' Duron Harmon: Makes seven stops•
-
Raiders' Duron Harmon: Season-high eight stops Sunday•
-
Raiders' Duron Harmon: Picks off pass in win•