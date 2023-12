Harmon was signed to the Browns' active roster Wednesday.

Harmon will join Cleveland's roster ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Bears. The safety will help fill the vacancy left in the team's secondary with both Rodney McLeod (biceps) and Grant Delpit (groin) on injured reserve. With Juan Thornhill (calf) a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Harmon could be thrust into a significant role in the Browns' secondary versus Chicago.