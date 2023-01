Harmon wrapped up his 2022 campaign with 86 total tackles (63 solo), five passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in 17 games.

Harmon started all but one contest in his first season with the Raiders, and the 31-year-old's 86 tackles marked a career high. The veteran becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, however, so he could move on from Las Vegas.