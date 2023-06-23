The next time I update these Dynasty quarterback rankings, players will be in pads at training camp. Well, they'll be at camp at least; there's not very long at all that they'll actually be in pads. The point is, values are going to start swinging, rightly or wrongly, based on beat writer reports, coach speak, and depth charts.

I can hardly wait.

Dynasty rankings updates: RB WR

Before we get to training camp and the preseason, I thought it might be helpful to highlight three quarterbacks you can buy now whose value could spike with a good camp. What makes it even better is that I am higher than consensus on all these QBs, so you should be able to buy for less than what my rankings would suggest, and then see their value rise from there.

Let's get it.

My Rank: QB9

Consensus: QB12

I'm not sure there is any quarterback with more upside than Richardson if everything goes right. Shane Steichen oversaw the Eagles offense that had Jalen Hurts running 10 times per game, and Richardson is a better athlete than Hurts. Even if he's bad as a passer, Richardson will be a top-12 Fantasy option. If he ever gets to league-average throwing the ball he could be the No. 1 QB in Fantasy.

There are still people who believe Richardson will not start Week 1, and they may be right. But the moment he is named the starter, which I expect to be sooner rather than later, Richardson's value will rise to where I have him, at least. There's a very good chance he approaches Justin Fields' value as early as this season.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile



My Rank: QB13

Consensus: QB14

I could be wrong on this one, but at some point, especially in one-quarterback leagues, I expect everyone to remember just how special Tagovailoa was when he was healthy last year. He had a five-game stretch where he averaged 312 yards per game and threw 12 TDs and only two interceptions. He had another game independent of that stretch where he threw for 462 yards and six TDs. If he plays 17 games with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, I expect him to be in the QB1 discussion. There are not 13 other quarterbacks you can say that about.

Sam Howell WAS • QB • #14 CMP% 57.9 YDs 169 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.89 View Profile

My Rank: QB21

Consensus: QB30

This may be stretching the definition of "upside," but Howell did run for 828 yards and 11 TDs in his final season at North Carolina. He also ran for 35 yards and scored 20 Fantasy points in his lone start his rookie season. The presence of Eric Bienemy, Terry McLaurin, and Jahan Dotson would give just about any quarterback upside in a two-QB league. Like Richardson, expect Howell to get a boost when he is officially named the starter. If he runs for 30-plus yards per game, he'll get another boost after the season starts.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: