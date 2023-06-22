The next time I update these Dynasty wide receiver rankings, players will be in pads at training camp. Well, they'll be at camp at least; there's not very long at all that they'll actually be in pads. The point is, values are going to start swinging, rightly or wrongly, based on beat writer reports, coach speak, and depth charts.

I can hardly wait.

Before we get to training camp and the preseason, I thought it might be helpful to highlight five wide receivers you can buy now whose value could spike with a good camp. What makes it even better is that I am higher than consensus on all these receivers, so you should be able to buy for less than what my rankings would suggest, and then see their value rise from there.

Let's get it.

My rank: WR15

Consensus: WR27

If you have followed me at all this offseason, you know I have been banging this drum. Burks had a pretty awful rookie season and betting on bounce-backs from rookie wide receivers can be a fool's errand. Still, he struggled with injuries early in the year and then had to play with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs when he finally became a full-time player. Burks showed the ability to be an alpha wide receiver on a mediocre pass offense at Arkansas, and that is exactly what he will get a chance to do in 2023.

If the Titans sign DeAndre Hopkins there is a chance Burks falls even further, but he won't even turn 24 until next March so even that wouldn't be fatal. If Hopkins goes anywhere else and Burks earns the types of reviews I expect in camp, he'll be on the rise by August. Ryan Tannehill is already talking about how much different Burks looks this offseason.

My rank: WR31

Consensus: WR58

Yes, I know, another rookie who flamed out in 2022. Yes, I have even more excuses. Rookie recievers have struggled in Andy Reid's system more often than not and Moore came into the league with only three years of playing wide receiver under his belt. Rashee Rice was the only player of note the Chiefs added to this receiving corps, and he will likely struggle like most rookies under Reid. Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling appear to be Moore's biggest competition for targets, which means if he does his job he will get a shot at volume this year. Besides, he's ranked as WR58, you can get him for a mid-second-round rookie pick. None of them have Moore's upside.

Imagine what will happen to Moore's value if Toney suffers another injury in camp and Patrick Mahomes starts talking about Moore as his WR1.

My Rank: WR33

Consensus: WR37

I thought I was the low guy on Ridley, but in Dynasty I am higher than consensus. I have no trouble seeing Ridley ranked inside the top 20 in Dynasty by September. The last full season Ridley played he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. If he returns to that form and Trevor Lawrence makes the leap many are expecting from him, Ridley could flirt with the top 10 by mid-season. There's plenty of risk for a guy who hasn't played real football in almost two years, but more upside at this cost.

My rank: WR37

Consensus: WR48

A year ago I was the anti-Gabe Davis guy and he was being drafted in Round 4 of redraft leagues as a 23-year-old. He set career highs in catches and yards, tied his career high in touchdowns, finished as a borderline WR3, is still just 24 years old, and somehow is barely a top-50 wide receiver now? I believe Davis' high ankle sprain and Josh Allen's elbow injury should be given more credit for Davis not breaking out. This could be one of the greatest post-hype breakouts we have ever seen.

My rank: WR54

Consensus: WR62

Pick your favorite Texans' wide receiver here. Well, not Robert Woods probably, but the rest of them. One of these guys is going to become C.J. Stroud's No. 1 wide receiver and see a big boost before the start of the season. Collins and Nathaniel "Tank" Dell are my two favorite values right now, but it could be John Metchie III as well. None of them rank inside the top 60 in consensus Dynasty rankings, which means you could easily get them for a late second and may get something in addition. The best move is to try to make them a throw-in on a deal you already feel is even.

Stroud is going to surprise people as a passer and one of these receivers will benefit. Collins is the best bet.

Here are my updated Dynasty WR rankings: