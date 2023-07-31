At least once a year I like to do a Superflex version of the trade chart, and the way that segment of Dynasty is growing I should probably do it more often than that. While one-QB leagues are still more popular because of how many legacy leagues use that lineup setting, Superflex is definitely growing faster and virtually everyone who I have talked to who has tried it thinks it is the best format for Dynasty.

The obvious difference in the Superflex trade chart is that quarterbacks are ranked higher. But there is one change at QB that may not be quite as obvious. I manually lowered some of the lower floor QBs like Anthony Richardson and Trey Lance, when I put the chart below together. That's because in a one-quarterback league, I do not factor floor much at all. In a one-quarterback league I feel pretty confident I can stream QB15 production, so that is everyone's floor. In a Superflex league, you may not be able to stream at all. So if your high-upside QB ends up on the bench it hurts a lot more.

On the flip side, guys like Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, who aren't going to lose their jobs this year, get a boost. There is an added value to being guaranteed 17 starts barring injury.

One other note: I would make about the chart is that we are now just six weeks away from point-scoring time. That doesn't mean we're there yet, so don't start rushing to add those vets if you're a contender (we've seen plenty of injuries already). But when we get to the start of the regular season, this chart gets even more difficult to maintain because the interests of contenders and rebuilders diverge even more. Don't be afraid to lean into those interests early in the year. If you're contending, be aggressive adding point scorers. If you're a rebuilder, be every bit as aggressive capitalizing on spike weeks from veterans and getting them off your roster before they get hurt. The first couple of months of the season should see a flurry of trade activity and you should be in the middle of it, no matter where you are in the process.

Here is my updated Superflex Dynasty Trade Chart: