By just about any measure, Mark Andrews was a disappointment last year. While he still finished TE3 at 12.6 PPR FPPG, his production really fell off the table without Lamar Jackson. And it started earlier than that.

Andrews did not score a touchdown after Week 6 and failed to reach double-digit Fantasy points in six of his final nine games. Considering he was a Round 2 pick in many leagues, Round 3 at the latest, he was most certainly a bust. But that's not enough to drop him out of the top spot in my Dynasty rankings and it's certainly not enough to drop him out of Tier 1 in the tiers below.

That could change if the Ravens move on from Jackson or Jackson holds out, but even in those cases, I have a hard time believing that the Ravens will settle for another year of Tyler Huntley as their backup. And if Jackson returns and plays 17 games next year, we should probably expect Andrews to deliver on the Round 2 price tag he cost last year. That's because he was actually better with Jackson in 2022 than he was in 2021.

In the nine games both Jackson and Andrews played at least 20% of the snaps last year, Andrews averaged 15.4 PPR FPPG compared to 14.9 with Jackson in 2021. He scored double-digit Fantasy points in seven of those nine games and topped 20 Fantasy points in four of them. It's very easy to look back at the season and believe that if he and Jackson had both stayed healthy he would have been the league winner we expected him to be.

The only tight ends who have shown that 15 PPG upside over an entire season are Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller. They're all older than Andrews, Kelce and Waller significantly so. And the young guys have struggled to match what Andrews did in a bust year last year.

What does this mean for Dynasty purposes? I'd be checking with the Andrews Fantasy manager to see if there's a buy-low opportunity. He has more risk than he did a year ago, but his upside and the most likely outcome still make him one of two Tier 1 tight ends. And the other is 33 years old.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end tiers: