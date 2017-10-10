Eagles' Beau Allen: Nursing foot injury
Allen is dealing with a foot injury and was limited during Tuesday's practice.
Allen was also limited in Monday's session due to the injury, which he presumably picked up in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The fourth-year defensive tackle has played 26 or more snaps in each of the past three weeks, but even if health prevails for the Eagles' matchup Thursday against the Panthers, Allen could see his role diminish with Fletcher Cox (calf) trending toward a return to action.
