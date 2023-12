Slay (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Slay was held out of practice all week as he continues to nurse a knee issue, so it's no surprise that the 32-year-old cornerback will be inactive for the third game in a row Sunday. With Slay missing the Week 17 affair, expect both Kelee Ringo and Bradley Roby to see increased snaps in the Eagles' secondary.