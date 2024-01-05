Slay (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice after also participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's walkthrough.

The cornerback had arthroscopic knee surgery in December and has missed the Eagles' last three games. Regarding his status for Sunday's regular season finale against the Giants, Slay said, "We'll see," per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. If the five-time Pro Bowler is again unable to suit up, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks and Bradley Roby could all see expanded action.