Slay (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Slay has sat out each of the Eagles' past three contests after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-December. He was originally expected to return to action before the end of the regular season, but it's uncertain if he'll be able to do so, as Philadelphia's final game is Sunday against the Giants. Slay said Wednesday that there's a chance he could return for the contest, but it depends on how he does this week at practice, per John Clark of NBC 10 Philadelphia.