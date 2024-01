Slay said Wednesday that his back injury isn't serious and he'll be sidelined for three weeks, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Slay was carted off the field late in Monday night's wild-card loss to the Bucs, but he's avoided a serious injury and should be good to go for a mostly normal offseason. The 33-year-old has two years left on a new contract he signed last offseason. He missed five games in 2023 while his play appeared to fall off some.