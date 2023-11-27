Stoll was targeted twice in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills, catching one pass for 14 yards.

Stoll continues to play a larger role in the absence of Dallas Goedert (forearm), but it's far from a fantasy-relevant one. In seven games without Goedert over the last two seasons, Stoll has averaged 1.3 catches - a small number, but still over four times as high as his 0.3 catches per game when Goedert is on the field. Goedert has a chance to return in Week 13 against the 49ers, which should push Stoll even further from fantasy players' thoughts.