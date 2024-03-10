The Eagles informed Stoll on Sunday that he won't be tendered a contract as an restricted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stoll will thus become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday, but Fowler notes that it doesn't preclude the Eagles from re-signing the 26-year-old tight end if the price is right. He served as Philadelphia's No. 2 tight end for most of the 2023 season, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and contributing five catches for 38 yards on eight targets while being deployed primarily as a blocker over his 430 snaps on offense.