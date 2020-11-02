Reagor (thumb) had three receptions (six targets) for 16 yards and a touchdown while adding six more yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 23-9 win over Dallas.

Reagor's activation off of injured reserve couldn't have come soon enough for the Eagles' battered receiving corps. The 2020 first-round pick resumed his role as a starter and cashed in with the first touchdown of his young career. Philadelphia will enter its bye week, giving the rookie some extra time for his thumb to fully recover after a five-week layoff. Reagor will be an intriguing option in the second half of the season with the combination of opportunity along with a quarterback -- despite his early struggles -- who can push the ball downfield. Fantasy managers with the luxury of extra bench spots shouldn't wait until after the team's bye to take a flyer on Reagor if he is still hovering on waiver wires.