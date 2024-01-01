Reagor caught one of his three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com Reagor was on the field for 36 of a possible 53 snaps on offense in the game, but it was on one of his six special teams snaps that the wideout made his biggest impact Sunday. Reagor got the Patriots off to a nice start by taking the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Looking ahead to the team's regular season finale, Reagor is only an option in the deepest of fantasy formats. Through 10 games, the 2020 first-rounder has caught six of his 18 targets for 105 yards.