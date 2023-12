Reagor is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) unavailable versus Los Angeles, Reagor is back in the mix Sunday after being inactive in Week 12. In the process, he'll provide the Patriots with wideout depth behind DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton. Through five games this season, Reagor has been limited to two catches on nine targets for 22 yards.