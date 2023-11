Reagor logged just one of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor, who was on the field for 49 of a possible 64 snaps in the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Commanders, saw his time plummet Sunday, with Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte handling the bulk of the team's wideout duties. As the Patriots head into their Week 11 bye, Reagor is firmly off the fantasy radar.