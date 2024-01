Reagor finished the 2023 season with seven catches on 23 targets for 138 yards and one carry for 17 yards in 11 games for the Patriots.

Over his past two seasons, Reagor combined for just 15 catches after hauling in 64 passes over his first two years as a pro with the Eagles. The 2020 first-rounder is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it remains to be seen whether he stays on with New England as a depth wideout/returner or catches on elsewhere.