Hightower caught two of his six targets for 18 yards and a two-point conversion in Sunday's 38-29 loss to the Steelers.

Hightower saw a season-high six targets but unfortunately was only able to reel in two on the day. The rookie ended up tied with Zach Ertz as the second-most targeted Eagles pass-catcher behind Travis Fulgham. However, with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) nearing returns, the Boise State product's opportunities could take a hit going forward.