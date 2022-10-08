site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jordan-mailata-unlikely-to-face-arizona | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Unlikely to face Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 7, 2022
at
9:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
Mailata (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
Mailata did not practice at all throughout the week after suffering an injury in the
Eagles' Week 4 win over the Jaguars. Assuming he's unable to go, Jack Driscoll is likely to take over at left tackle.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/09/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
10/01/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read