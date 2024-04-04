The Eagles and Mailata agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $66 million contract extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mailata becomes one of the NFL's highest-paid left tackles, and will remain under contract for Philadelphia through the 2028 season. Since agreeing to his first extension back in 2021, Mailata has solidified himself as one of the league's best LTs, making his continued presence as the protector of Jalen Hurts' blind side a linchpin of the Eagles offense, especially with the O-line still recovering from Jason Kelce's retirement.