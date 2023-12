Jones (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

A limited practice Friday was enough to get Jones off the injury report. The 34-year-old wide receiver will likely continue to have his practice reps managed to keep him fresh for game. Jones hasn't made much of an impact since signing with the Eagles while jostling with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus for snaps behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.