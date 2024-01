Jones exited Monday's matchup with the Buccaneers to be evaluated for a concussion, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones was looked at by the team's medical staff following a big hit before he subsequently jogged off the field. The veteran pass catcher tallied three receptions for 22 yards prior to sustaining the injury. If he is unable to return, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins would be candidates to see increased snaps at wide receiver.