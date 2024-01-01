Jones had two receptions on as many targets for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Jones unofficially made his debut with the Eagles on Sunday after recording just seven receptions for 27 yards over his previous eight appearances with the club this season. The future Hall of Famer was in vintage form, catching touchdown passes of 12 and 22 yards respectively. Normally we could write off a two-score performance from a role player as an anomaly, but this situation may prove unqiue, and not just because it involves an active legend like Quintorris. The Eagles lost DeVonta Smith (foot) to injury in the fourth quarter and the star receiver was spotted using crutches after the game. The Eagles do have seeding to play for in Week 18, but the optics from Sunday's upset loss combined with the need to prepare for the playoffs could have the team in need of a starting wideout opposite AJ Brown against the Giants. Jones would likely slide into the starting lineup in that scenario, giving him a huge boost in fantasy value after carrying virtually none prior to Week 17.