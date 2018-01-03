Eagles' Marquess Wilson: Inks future deal with Eagles
Wilson signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Wilson didn't suit up for a game in the 2017 campaign, partially because he battled a hip injury late into preseason. Through his five seasons in the NFL, Wilson has 56 receptions on 99 targets for 764 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles currently have a talented receiving corps, so Wilson will likely be a depth asset if he makes the 53-man roster in 2018.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...