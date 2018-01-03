Wilson signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wilson didn't suit up for a game in the 2017 campaign, partially because he battled a hip injury late into preseason. Through his five seasons in the NFL, Wilson has 56 receptions on 99 targets for 764 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles currently have a talented receiving corps, so Wilson will likely be a depth asset if he makes the 53-man roster in 2018.