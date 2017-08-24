Marquess Wilson: Waived by Jets
The Jets opted to waive Wilson (hip) on Wednesday, The New York Daily News reports.
Wilson was picked up by the club in June in order to add depth to a thin receiving group. He tallied three catches for 20 yards in their first preseason matchup against the Titans, but was sidelined in Week 2.
