Bradham (hand) is not listed on Philadelphia's injury report Wednesday.

Bradham spent the preseason nursing a hand injury and has now managed to achieve full health. The veteran is primed for an every-down role in the Eagles' linebacker corps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week