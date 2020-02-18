Play

The Eagles released Bradham on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bradham just finished the second season of his five-year, $40 million contract, and he recorded his lowest tackle total (61) since the 2015 season. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, this move will save the Eagles $4.5 million against the salary cap, and there's a slight chance he returns to the team on a low-cost contract. Otherwise, expect the 30-year-old to find a new franchise this offseason.

