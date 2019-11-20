Play

Bradham (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

Bradham is in line to suit up for the first time since Week 6 on Sunday against the Seahawks. When he was healthy, the middle linebacker was an every-snap player and accrued 26 tackles and three pass breakups over six contests.

