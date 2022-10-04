Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays per game so far in 2022.