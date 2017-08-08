Daniels (groin) will not play against Miami on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Daniels only played in eight games last season for both Houston and Seattle, and his sample size is small: two receptions on two targets for 18 yards and zero touchdowns. Thursday was supposed to be a time to show he can make it as a depth receiver and specialist, but that will have to wait for now.

