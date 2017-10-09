B.J. Daniels: Suspended for four weeks
Daniels was suspended by the NFL on Monday for four weeks, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
The exact details surrounding Daniels' suspension are currently unknown, but the running back hasn't been with an NFL roster since he was waived with an injury settlement by the Buccaneers with an injury settlement back in mid-August.
