Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could be ready for OTAs
Freeman (knee) said in a Feb. 2 interview with Mike Florio of NBC Sports Radio's "PFT Live" that he's not ruling out taking part in the Falcons' Organized Team Activities during the spring, Adam Wells of Bleacher Report reports. "Possibly," Freeman said about being ready for OTAs. "But I'm going to take my time and let [his right knee] heal so I won't have to deal with little nicks and knacks throughout the season, because that's the most important time for me. So I'm going to take my time and let it heal, get stronger. I need to be free when I'm out there."
Shortly after the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs in their divisional-round loss to the Eagles, Freeman relayed that he was playing through a sprained MCL and PCL in the knee, an injury he initially suffered in a Week 17 win over the Panthers. The two-time Pro Bowler was able to avoid surgery to address the matter, but remains conscious of easing up on his workload leading up to training camp in order to avoid a potential setback. It's not expected that Freeman will face many limitations -- if any -- by the time camp opens, so he should enter the 2018 campaign as a borderline top-10 fantasy option at running back in most settings after amassing 1,100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the past three years.
