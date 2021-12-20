Freeman rushed six times for 22 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Packers.

Freeman didn't get much going after entering the contest riding a decent stretch of recent play. In contrast, he saw fellow tailback Latavius Murray top him in carries, rushing seven times for 48 yards. Leading them both, though, was fill-in quarterback Tyler Huntley, who carried 13 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Whether usual signal-caller Lamar Jackson (ankle) returns in Week 16 versus the Bengals or not, Freeman will hope he can rebound from Sunday's performance to ensure Murray doesn't further impact his workload.