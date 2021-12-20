Freeman rushed six times for 22 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Packers.
Freeman didn't get much going after entering the contest riding a decent stretch of recent play. In contrast, he saw fellow tailback Latavius Murray top him in carries, rushing seven times for 48 yards. Leading them both, though, was fill-in quarterback Tyler Huntley, who carried 13 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Whether usual signal-caller Lamar Jackson (ankle) returns in Week 16 versus the Bengals or not, Freeman will hope he can rebound from Sunday's performance to ensure Murray doesn't further impact his workload.
More News
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Logs 18 touches in narrow loss•
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Tallies 97 yards from scrimmage•
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Leads RBs in touches•
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Remains lead back Sunday•
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Could work ahead of Murray•
-
Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Subdued in upset loss•