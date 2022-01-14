Freeman (ribs) had 133 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games with the Ravens in 2021. He added 34 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown on 42 targets.

Baltimore's backfield attrition late in training camp led to the Ravens inking Freeman to the practice squad shortly before the season and he ultimately got promoted to the active roster. Injuries to both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards left Baltimore light on experienced options in this system but Freeman proved to be a shrewd pickup. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry and was effective as a pass-catcher but he struggled to pick up yardage after contact as Freeman ranked in the ninth percentile in that category. The veteran was on a one-year deal this season and will turn 30 this offseason. With Edwards and Dobbins set to return, it's unclear whether the Ravens will keep one of their veteran acquisitions like Freeman or Latavius Murray for 2022.